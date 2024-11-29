Washington County Sheriff’s Office warning of scam phone calls attempting to collect ‘unpaid fines’

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says they’re aware of a scam where fraudsters are posing as a deputy from their department in an attempt to steal money.

The sheriff’s office said the caller claims to be Deputy Thomas, but said they do not have a deputy by that name on their staff.

The caller also claims to be from the Warrant Division attempting to collect unpaid fines.

The sheriff’s office said that their Warrant Division will never call anyone attempting to collect unpaid fines and that their office is not even responsible for that.

