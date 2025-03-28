Washington County’s Brownson House set to be torn down, rebuilt for future athletes

WASHINGTON — The Brownson House building in Washington County is going to be torn down. The nonprofit sports organization, with the same name as the building, has been in town for 99 years. The building was built in 1910. The executive director tells Channel 11 the building is deteriorating and it would not be affordable to renovate.

“I’ve grown up here, I’ve been at the Brownson house since I was 5 years old. It doesn’t hurt anybody more than it hurts me. I mean this is probably one of the toughest things I’ve ever done in my life,” said Jon Celani, Executive Director of the Brownson House.

Generations of athletes have played basketball, wrestling and boxing in the historic building, as well as the building next door. Next year is their centennial year and they hope to be demolished and rebuilding a new facility across the street.

“I just want everyone to know, my outlook, I want to make sure the Brownson House is here for the people of our community for the next hundred years,” Celani said.

Celani says the gas bill in the winter is nearly $2000 a month, the building’s facade is falling apart, the broiler needs to be replaced, as well as structural issues and more. Celani says they don’t have the money to renovate, knowing they won’t generate the revenue needed in that space.

“We have a yearly earning income of about 5 to 10 thousand dollars,” he said.

The new building will have two basketball courts and a boxing gym. They still will need to raise money and get grants, but believe the new space will bring in more people and keep the organization thriving.

The Historical Society of Washington County’s director tells us that any time a historic building goes down, they are sad about it.

“You have to weigh the cost/benefit,” said Clay Kilgore. “And not every historic building can be saved.”

