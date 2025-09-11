Washington Vape & Tobacco Shop remains closed after police seize illegal products

NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — In August, North Strabane police executed a search warrant at Washington Vape & Tobacco in Park Place Plaza, seizing thousands of items.

“They were tested afterwards, and most of the items tested came back with schedule I substances, which are illegal,” said Det. Casey Korey of the North Strabane Township Police Department. “Most of which were Delta 8 and Delta 10 substances. Nitrous was also seized, and some psychedelic substances.”

Court documents show a controlled buy was conducted in March, when a confidential informant purchased a small bag of green plant material, a THC vaping device and a pack of psychedelic gummies.

Police charged the owner, Ahmed Alkhulaki, and an employee, Hashem Abdulrab, but this week, at the guidance of the Washington County District Attorney, the business as a whole has been charged.

“Initially, we charged both people involved — the owner and the employee of the vape shop. Subsequently, the DA’s office instructed us to charge the business as an entity just to encompass everybody involved,” said Korey.

Police said the shop was operating without an occupancy permit and has now applied for one.

Abdulrab has been arrested. Police have issued an arrest warrant for Alkhulaki, who is a resident of New York.

