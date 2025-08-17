Illegal substances seized, manager in custody after police search Washington County vape shop

NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The manager of a local vape shop is in custody after police executed a search warrant at the business Friday.

North Strabane Township police say the search was done at Washington Vape & Tobacco, located at 800 Wildflower Circle, Suite 804, after an investigation into its activity.

Police say a large amount of illegal items was seized, including marijuana, THC products, counterfeit vape cartridges, psychedelic substances, and various types of drug paraphernalia.

Also, the store was reportedly found to have sold products to young-looking customers without requiring identification.

“Illicit substances sold at this establishment — including unregulated vape and synthetic psychedelic products, often manufactured overseas without regulations — pose serious health risks," a release from the police department reads. “These products frequently contain harmful and potentially dangerous chemicals, endangering the public, particularly youth within our community.”

The manager of the business was arrested, and police say other criminal charges are being considered.

“The North Strabane Township Police Department remains committed to safeguarding the health and safety of our residents,” the release says.

Anyone with information about the case is told to contact the North Strabane Township Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 724-746-4090 or email tips@nstpd.com.

