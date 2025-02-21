WATCH: Video shared with Channel 11 shows attempted robbery at business in Washington County

WASHINGTON — A video of an attempted robbery at a business in Washington County was shared with Channel 11 on Thursday.

Two women were inside the West End Bottle Shop at 4:30 a.m. Thursday when three masked men entered.

The video shows the men attempting to break into slot machines with a sledgehammer, crowbar, and an axe.

The store used to sell bottles but is now a video slot machine entertainment store that is open 24 hours a day.

Washington’s Police Chief said one man demanded for a woman to give him her phone. The women were able to hide in the bathroom and call 911.

The men wore ski goggles. Police shared 3 close-up photos in hopes someone will recognize their clothing. One man had pants with red flames up the front.

Their efforts did appear to be in vain. One man with the sledgehammer hit the machine almost 12 times without success. The men quickly left the store seemingly empty-handed.

Police are asking anyone who lives on Chestnut or Cumberland streets to see if they caught any video of the suspects running away from the area.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group