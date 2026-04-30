Suspects accused of robbing vape shop of $30K worth of merchandise still at large

WILMERDING, Pa. — The signs at Mik’s Vape Shop on Commerce Street in Wilmerding are shut off, and the inside is dark two weeks after four men robbed the store of $30,000 worth of merchandise.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. The men came in wearing masks, and one of them forced the store clerk to the ground and threatened him with a gun while the others ransacked the store.

After the robbery, the men took off in a white car. Detectives were able to spot that car on nearby surveillance video and get its license plate.

It turns out, officers discovered the owner of this vehicle has been swapping license plates multiple times over the last year to avoid detection by police.

Through surveillance interviews, witness interviews, and tips from the public, officers were able to track down the suspects.

There are now arrest warrants for Israel Creath, Terrell Johnson and Jaamar Cosby, who is from Ohio.

There is still a fourth suspect who has not been identified, and the other three men have yet to be caught.

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