Water Authority of Aliquippa reports ‘exceedance’ of lead in drinking water in some homes

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — An “exceedance” of lead was found in drinking water for some Aliquippa residents.

The Municipal Water Authority of Aliquippa said they tested lead and copper levels at approximately 35 homes within their service area, as required by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

Five of the 35 homes had an exceedance of lead.

Public Education Material is being sent to all Municipal Water Authority of Aliquippa customers.

Residents are encouraged to take the following steps to reduce lead exposure in their water:

1. Run your water to flush out lead. Run water for 60 seconds to flush lead from interior plumbing or until it becomes cold or reaches a steady temperature before using it for drinking or cooking, if it hasn’t been used for several hours.

2. Use cold water for cooking and preparing baby formula. Do not cook with or drink water from the hot water tap; lead dissolves more easily into hot water. Do not use water from the hot water tap to make baby formula.

3. Do not boil water to remove lead. Boiling water will not reduce lead.

4. Look for alternative sources or treatment of water. You may want to consider purchasing bottled water or a water filter. Read the package to be sure the filter is approved to reduce lead or contact NSF International at 800-NSF-8010 or www.nsf.org for information on performance standards for water filters. Be sure to maintain and replace a filter device in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions to protect water quality.

5. Test your water for lead. Call 724-375-5525 to find out how to get your water tested for lead.

6. Get your child’s blood tested. Contact your local health department or health care provider to find out how you can get your child tested for lead, if you are concerned about exposure.

7. Identify and replace plumbing fixtures containing lead. New brass faucets, fittings, and valves, including those advertised as “lead-free,” may contribute lead to drinking water. Until 2014, the law allowed end-use brass fixtures, such as faucets, with up to 8% lead to be labeled as “lead-free.”

The MWAA has been working to reduce lead levels. A new Water Filtration Plant was completed, which replaced an existing plant constructed in 1941. They also work with Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection for water filtration provisions.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the MWAA at 724-375-5525.

