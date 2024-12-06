Water main break floods busy intersection, shuts down road in Pittsburgh’s Greenfield neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A water main break caused a busy intersection to flood in Pittsburgh’s Greenfield neighborhood early Friday.

The break happened around 1 a.m. near the intersection of Hazelwood Avenue and Beechwood Boulevard.

The water has since been shut off. Hazelwood Avenue is closed while crews make repairs.

Pittsburgh Water’s website shows an active outage near 805 Hazelwood and service is expected to be restored around 4 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group