Water main break causes road to buckle in Pittsburgh’s Beltzhoover neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A water main break is sending a stream of water down a road in Pittsburgh’s Beltzhoover neighborhood.

The break is on Beltzhoover Avenue near the intersection of Chalfont Street.

The break caused part of the road to buckle.

The water was still flowing when our crews arrived.

We’ve reached out to Pennsylvania American Water for more information.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group