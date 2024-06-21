Water main break disrupts service to 2 dozen Pittsburgh homes

PITTSBURGH — A water main break in Beechview is causing a service disruption to about two dozen homes.

It happened just after 5 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Fairacres Avenue.

Officials tell Channel 11 no homes have been damaged, and that the water coming from the break is running down a hill and into a storm drain. There’s no word yet on when repairs will be made.

