Water main break disrupts service to 2 dozen Pittsburgh homes

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Water main break A water main break Friday morning in the 1800 block of Fairacres Avenue in Beechview disrupted service to about 24 homes.

PITTSBURGH — A water main break in Beechview is causing a service disruption to about two dozen homes.

It happened just after 5 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Fairacres Avenue.

Officials tell Channel 11 no homes have been damaged, and that the water coming from the break is running down a hill and into a storm drain. There’s no word yet on when repairs will be made.

