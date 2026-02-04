Water main break disrupts service for around 1,000 people in Duquesne

DUQUESNE, Pa. — Crews worked Wednesday to repair a water main break along Kennedy Street which left around 1,000 residents with low pressure or no water and forced Duquesne City School District students to learn remotely for the day.

The break occurred just outside Duquesne Elementary School, prompting concerns after staff noticed discolored water.

“The school called and said they had some brown in their water, so then we called our emergency contractor to come out,” City Manager Douglas Sample said.

Residents living near the school reported a range of disruptions, with some maintaining water service while others experienced low pressure or complete outages. City officials estimated up to 1,100 people could be affected.

Crews aimed to restore full service by Wednesday evening, with officials expecting normal operations by Thursday morning.

“By tomorrow morning, all residents should have normal operations,” Sample said.

The city is also advising residents to monitor for any boil advisories that may be issued once repairs are completed. That information will be available on the city’s website.

Sample said the school district is expected to reopen on Thursday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group