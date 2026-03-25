Water main break floods North Hills roadway

FRANKLIN PARK, Pa. — A water main break flooded a busy North Hills roadway late Tuesday night.

The break happened in Franklin Park on Rochester Road near the intersection of Ben Franklin Drive shortly before midnight.

When our crews arrived, they found a flooded roadway and a police officer redirecting traffic.

West View Water Authority crews are now repairing the break, and Rochester Road is down to one lane in the area.

It’s unknown how many customers are impacted and how long repairs will take.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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