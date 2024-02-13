Local

Water main break impacting traffic on McKnight Road

By WPXI.com News Staff

McKnight Road Break

PITTSBURGH — A portion of McKnight Road is blocked due to an overnight water main break.

The break is impacting northbound lanes at the intersection with Braunlich Road, near North Hills Village.

When our crew got to the scene of the break, water was bubbling up from beneath the road. The water still has not been shut off.

Southbound traffic is still getting by, however water is covering those lanes.

We’re tracking the impact on your morning commute, now on Channel 11 Morning News.

