WEDNESDAY AM: ‘Floxing,’ a dangerous reaction commonly prescribed antibiotics

We’re digging into a rare, but devastating condition. It’s called “floxing,” an adverse reaction to a class of commonly prescribed antibiotics.

Some patients say their doctors never warned them of the risks, even though the FDA has been raising the red flag for 16 years.

This class of antibiotics has had an FDA Black Box Warning since 2008, the strictest warning that can be issued for a drug.

The owner of a local golf course tells Channel 11 that six doses of antibiotics are all it took to change his life forever. He shares his story and his warning for others, Wednesday on Channel 11 Morning News at 6:30 a.m.

