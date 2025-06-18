Wednesday is last day to offer public input on proposed Pittsburgh Regional Transit changes

PITTSBURGH — Wednesday marks the last day to offer public input on the proposed Pittsburgh Regional Transit changes.

There is an online survey, a written survey that can be submitted to PRT’S Downtown Service Center until 5 p.m. or you can call 412-566-5525 and be sure to leave your name, zip code and a message.

Chris Watts, President and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania says sustainable public transportation will give kids in our region access to opportunities and prepare them for success in life.



TODAY is the LAST DAY to submit your comments about our proposed… pic.twitter.com/y0oGpJ2PvC — Pittsburgh Regional Transit (@PGHtransit) June 18, 2025

In response to a $100 million deficit and a lack of state funding, PRT is proposing 41 bus routes to be eliminated, 54 bus routes to be reduced and the Silver Line also to be eliminated.

Commuters like Lauren Harris say if passed, these changes could impact her wallet.

“If I lose my ride downtown, I’m gonna have to spend more money, get a car, pay for parking,” said Harris. “That takes a lot out of a paycheck… It’s really nice to be able to go downtown without having to pay for parking.”

Commuter Zachary Roesner agrees.

“People love the rates that they currently pay,” said Roesner.

Others, like Tim Chandler, said the reduction or elimination of lines could become a real inconvenience.

“I think to eliminate the library line completely would be a mistake,” said Chandler.

PRT said as of last week, 4,000 people commented online. PRT is still tallying U.S. Mail, paper surveys and phone calls. Next, It’s

PRT said any changes would begin in February 2026 at the earliest.

