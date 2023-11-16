Wednesday sunset captured by Channel 11 viewers; sun’s unique glow enhanced by clouds

PITTSBURGH — Did you catch the amazing sunset late Thursday afternoon?

WPXI received dozens of photos from you capturing the beautiful sky as the sun set on a very mild November afternoon.

Bands of cirrocumulus and altocumulus clouds moving through the area just as the sun was setting created the perfect canvas for the setting sun’s glow to close out the day.

Sunsets continue to get earlier and earlier. By early next week, the sun will be setting before 5 p.m. and continue to set before 5 p.m. until late December.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group