Local

West Mifflin police searching for 2 missing 16-year-olds

By WPXI.com News Staff

Ben Watkins, Hannah Burtner

By WPXI.com News Staff

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — West Mifflin Borough Police Department is asking for help finding two missing teenagers.

Police said Hannah Burtner, 16, was last seen on Dec. 1 and Ben Watkins, 16, was last seen on Dec. 2.

Burtner is described as weighing 120 pounds and has strawberry-blonde hair.

Watkins is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mifflin police at 412-461-3125 or text them at 412-589-WMPD.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Beaver County mother accused of suffocating, strangling her 2 children to death
  • Steelers fan asks for help finding sentimental Terrible Towel lost amid crowd sheltering from rain
  • Woman scratches off $25M lottery winner, hides ticket, goes on vacation
  • VIDEO: Man killed in overnight Carrick shooting
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Steelers

    Most Read