West Mifflin police searching for 2 missing 16-year-olds

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — West Mifflin Borough Police Department is asking for help finding two missing teenagers.

Police said Hannah Burtner, 16, was last seen on Dec. 1 and Ben Watkins, 16, was last seen on Dec. 2.

Burtner is described as weighing 120 pounds and has strawberry-blonde hair.

Watkins is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mifflin police at 412-461-3125 or text them at 412-589-WMPD.

