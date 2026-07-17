Former BNY, Huntington execs and law firm partner file to launch startup bank in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Efforts are underway to launch a startup bank in Pittsburgh, the first in almost 20 years.

Two former bank executives and a Pittsburgh lawyer lead a core group of six filing an application for a national charter with regulators on July 14.

Sagehaven Bancorp NA, which will be based in the Strip District, plans to focus on small-to-mid market companies and mid-to-high-net-worth consumers, which its founders believe are often underserved by traditional community banking platforms or undervalued by large banking conglomerates.

Talks to create Sagehaven began in the second half of 2025, driven by Brian Tabb, who serves as president and CEO. Tabb, most recently senior vice president, corporate treasury, at BNY, resigned from the financial giant in March. He previously worked at Eastern Bank in the Boston area where he helped to support its initial public offering in 2020.

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