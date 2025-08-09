Local

West Virginia man charged after TSA seizes gun, ammunition at Pittsburgh International Airport

By WPXI.com News Staff
A West Virginia man was charged after TSA seized a gun at the Pittsburgh International Airport on Friday.

The Allegheny County Police Department said the gun and ammunition were found in a carry-on bag at the alternate security checkpoint at 6:50 a.m.

Wayne Parker Jr., 39, was detained. Police said he did not have a valid concealed carry permit.

Parker faces a misdemeanor charge of carrying a firearm without a license.

The FBI was notified of the incident.

Anyone who brings a gun to an airport security checkpoint could receive a federal fine of up to $10,000 from TSA. A repeat offender can be charged up to $13,910.

