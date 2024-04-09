West Virginia shelter receives donation from Miranda Lambert’s nonprofit after crash into building

An animal shelter in West Virginia received aid from country singer Miranda Lambert after a U-Haul crashed into their building.

The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association thanked Lambert’s MuttNation for donating $10,000 after the U-Haul crash.

The shelter said people are needed to foster their dogs so the building can be repaired.

Only one dog had minor injuries, they said.

Lambert’s nonprofit raises funds to promote the adoption of shelter pets.

