Western Pa. high school students invited to ‘Paint the Plow’ to promote winter driving safety

High school students in Fayette, Greene, Westmoreland and Washington counties are invited to participate in PennDOT’s annual Paint the Plow program. Students are challenged to paint an original mural on a PennDOT’s snowplow blades to promote winter driving safety and foster appreciation for school art programs and student creativity.

The 2024 theme, “Use your reason when it’s freezin’,” was chosen to remind motorists to use caution when driving in the winter months by practicing safe behavior.

The Paint the Plow program first started in 2015 and has expanded to most counties across the state.

Students in public and private high schools are welcome to participate and must have their school officials complete and return an application to the regional PennDOT coordinator Emily Swecker at eswecker@pa.gov by Friday, August 16.

Additional information on the program, including the guidelines for participation and photos of past plows, can be found here.

