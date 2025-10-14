Western Pennsylvania doctor arrested in Ohio human trafficking sting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — A Western Pennsylvania doctor has been arrested in Ohio as part of a human trafficking sting, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced.

Dr. Robert Zewe, Jr., 50, of Erie, Pennsylvania, faces multiple charges after allegedly traveling to Ohio to engage in illegal activities with a minor.

Zewe has been charged with compelling prostitution, a third-degree felony; possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony and engaging in prostitution, a misdemeanor.

Undercover agents with the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force arrested Zewe on Friday in the Youngstown area.

The arrest occurred after Zewe allegedly agreed to pay for sex with a fictitious underage girl and her mother.

The Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force is organized under the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission and led by the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office.

The task force includes representatives from multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Ohio Investigative Unit, East Palestine Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations.

