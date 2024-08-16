Western Pennsylvania farm nominated for both best corn maze and pumpkin patch in the U.S.

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. — A Mercer County farm has been nominated for two USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice awards.

Iron Mills Farmstead is among the nominees, which are submitted by an “expert panel,” for best corn maze and best pumpkin patch in the United States.

Here’s what USA Today had to say about the farm:

Best Corn Maze: The Milliron family creates a new corn maze each year, with a design that pays tribute to something close to their hearts, from favorite football teams to portraits of people they love. Visitors from Western Pennsylvania to Eastern Ohio return year after year to conquer a new amazing labyrinth. (Click here to vote)

Best Pumpkin Patch: Start your visit at Irons Mill Farmstead searching for and finding the perfect pumpkin, and then check out the many other family-friendly fall activities. Think a corn maze, a corn cob beach, pumpkin bowling, and apple blasters, to name a few of the more than 40 activities and attractions available. (Click here to vote)

Voting for both categories is open until Sept. 9 at noon. The winners will be announced on Sept. 18.

