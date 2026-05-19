Western Pennsylvania School for Blind Children purchases 6 properties to expand campus

The Western Pennsylvania School for Blind Children, through its entity Skybridge-Dithridge Property Holdings LLC, announced today the purchase of six properties in North Oakland along N. Dithridge Street.

This acquisition supports the school’s strategic growth and expanded services for individuals with blindness and visual impairment. The purchase reflects WPSBC’s long-term commitment to serving infants, students and adults with visual impairment and additional complex needs across all stages of life.

WPSBC currently serves more than 550 infants, students and adults. The school is expanding its programs, supports and resources to meet increasing community demand.

Skybridge-Dithridge Property Holdings LLC was established and is owned by WPSBC to serve as the legal owner and landlord of the properties during the planning phase. This structure provides a practical framework for managing the properties while long-term decisions are under consideration.

The six properties neighbor the existing school campus. They are located at 229, 235, 237, 241, 245 and 249 N. Dithridge Street.

Dr. Rebecca Renshaw, executive director of the Western Pennsylvania School for Blind Children, stated that the purchases advance the school’s growth. She added that the acquisitions reinforce the school’s responsibility as stewards of its mission.

“We are excited about the possibilities these properties create and the opportunity to thoughtfully expand our services in ways that best meet the needs of the children and families we serve,” Dr. Renshaw said. “Our focus remains on ensuring any future use aligns with our mission and strengthens our role as a community resource.”

The properties are currently used as rental housing, primarily for students from local universities and colleges. The school is committed to working collaboratively during this transition with the current residents.

“We value being a good neighbor and community partner,” Dr. Renshaw added. “Supporting these residents through this transition is important to us, just as expanding our ability to serve individuals with blindness and visual impairment is central to our mission.”

The school will honor all existing leases for the properties through July 2027.

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