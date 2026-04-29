Westinghouse Electric names Sumner permanent CEO after year as interim leader

CRANBERRY, Pa. — Westinghouse Electric Co. on Monday named Dan Sumner as president and CEO of the Cranberry Township-based nuclear company.

Sumner, who had been interim CEO for a year, has been at the helm of the company through some of its biggest growth periods in decades and set Westinghouse Electric up for even further growth in the future with an $80 billion partnership with the U.S. government to build AP1000 reactors.

“Dan’s leadership and expertise combined with his deep knowledge of Westinghouse and our industry will be instrumental in positioning Westinghouse to deliver value for our operating plant and new plant customers around the world,” said Westinghouse Electric Chairman Dominic Kieran in a statement. “We are confident that the business is well-positioned for this growth under his leadership.”

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