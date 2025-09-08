Man shot during fight led to lockdown of several New Kensington schools

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting during a fight in New Kensington.

The New Kensington city clerk tells Channel 11 the incident began as a fight involving two men between 4th and 5th avenues. Shots were fired and one of the men was taken to the hospital while the other was taken into custody and transported to Lower Burrell.

The subsequent police and SWAT response to the incident led to Westmoreland County Community College and New Kensington-Arnold District Valley Jr-Sr High School being put on lockdown.

The City of New Kensington is investigating.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

