SCOTTDALE, Pa. — Flames left a Westmoreland County house charred and damaged on Monday.

Westmoreland County dispatchers said firefighters were called to the 300 block of Loucks Avenue in Scottdale at 3:21 p.m.

Smoke was coming from the building when Channel 11 arrived.

Westmoreland County house, salon damaged by flames

One side of the house was charred and heavily damaged.

The Sorrento Styling Salon is also located in the house.

No injuries were reported.

