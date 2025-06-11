Westmoreland County man arrested after police find drugs, guns, explosive device in his home

LOYALHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Westmoreland County man was arrested after police say they located a large amount of illicit drugs, guns and an explosive device inside his home.

Pennsylvania State Police say officers executed the warrant at the home of David Ackerman, 50, on Aspen Drive in Loyalhanna Township on Wednesday, June 4.

There, officers reportedly found a cooler containing a kilogram of cocaine, a large block of cocaine, two baggies of methamphetamine and digital scales.

Police say a large sum of money was seized, and sheets of counterfeit $2 bills were found inside the home.

Also, officers reportedly found numerous firearms in the home that were accessible to a 5-year-old child living there.

An improvised explosive device found in the living room had to be removed by PSP’s Hazardous Device and Explosives Section, police say.

Police say they believe Ackerman is an upper-level drug dealer based on the equipment and amount of drugs seized.

Ackerman is facing manufacture and possession charges, weapons of mass destruction, dealing in unlawful proceeds, forgery, and endangering the welfare of children.

Ackerman was denied bail following his arraignment, police say.

