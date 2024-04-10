Westmoreland County man found guilty of repeatedly sexually assaulting young girl starting in 2017

BOLIVAR, Pa. — A Westmoreland County man was found guilty of several counts related to repeatedly sexually assaulting a young girl.

Jerry Boring, 60, from Bolivar, was found guilty of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated assault and indecent assault.

The victim, now 16, told police Boring began sexually assaulting her in 2017, according to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office. She didn’t disclose the details of the assault until she was receiving care at a healthcare facility in 2022.

“I am pleased we were able to get justice for this young girl and her family as she continues to heal from this. I also want to thank Assistant District Attorney Katie Ranker and Trooper James McKenzie for investigating and prosecuting this case with the integrity it deserves,” District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli said.

Boring will be sentenced in the next three months, the District Attorney’s Office said.

