Westmoreland County Public Works concerned about how furloughs could impact snow removal in winter

GREENSBURG — Salt is something that gets resupplied at the end of the winter season for Westmoreland County but it’s the number of people moving the salt that might be impacted by the state budget impasse.

Although leaves and rain cover our roadways now, snow is just around the corner. Without a State budget, Westmorland County Public Works has cut 50 percent of its road maintenance staff.

According to Dante Decario with Westmoreland County Public Works, if snow falls before a state budget is passed, he will need the commissioners to reevaluate their furlough plans.

“I can’t speak for other departments right now, but there might be a time when we need our people back,” said Decario. “There might be other departments, you know, seasons change, operations change, maybe there’s another department that goes without if this goes on longer than expected.”

Westmoreland County Public Works treats around 52 miles of road. The county will lay off 125 employees in less than a week.

In Washington County, Commissioner and Chairman Nick Sherman said they don’t own any county roads, but they are still bracing for impact due to the state budget impasse.

“What I’m most concerned about is CYS, and what’s even more important than that is our aging services,” said Commissioner Sherman. “Aging services are how we are going to feed our seniors. [Are] there Meals on Wheels? Are there other senior citizen centers that have food programs? That all comes from the state budget.”

He said furloughs have not been finalized, but that they are just around the corner.

“We are with our finance director almost daily, looking at the numbers, how it’s going to shake out. It’s coming soon, but we are not sure when that date is going to be,” said Commissioner Sherman.

