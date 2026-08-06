Westmoreland County residents enjoy 94th Norwin Community Picnic

IRWIN, Pa. — The Norwin Community Picnic brought together people in Westmoreland County.

Neighbors from Irwin and North Huntingdon gathered in Irwin Park with food trucks, craft vendors and local businesses.

There was even a giveaway of dozens of prizes.

“We got vendors, we got food, we got minions, we got Buzz and Woody here, we got an alien here, we even have Crazy Oryan the Amazing here,” business owner Ron Palarion said.

This was the 94th year for the picnic and organizers say they hope the event continues for generations to come.

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