Westmoreland Fair gets underway with unique daily attractions

GREENSBURG, Pa. — The Westmoreland Fair is underway!

Festivities at the fairgrounds in Greensburg kicked off on Friday and continue through Aug. 23.

In addition to amusement rides and tasty treats, visitors can catch a variety of events throughout the fair. At the Grandstand arena alone, there will be drag racing, monster trucks and demolition derbies.

It’s also the biggest week of the year for 4-H kids and their animals. One girl talked to Channel 11 about the rabbit she’s showing during the fair.

“This is a standard chinchilla rabbit. These are actually one of the breeds that are considered rare. There are 52 breeds, and 13 of them are rare breeds,” she said. “Less than 300 of this breed is shown annually, and no more than 1,000 are alive in the world.”

