Rain, heavy at times, to start the week; strong thunderstorms possible

PITTSBURGH — It will be an active start to the week with periods of rain and potentially strong thunderstorms.

Rain will be around to start the day Monday. Rain could be steady to heavy at times, especially south of I-70.

A Flood Watch is in effect until Tuesday evening for Greene, Fayette, Monongalia, Preston, and Garrett counties. Some areas south of I-70 will see more than two inches of rain over the next couple of days.

Rain will return Monday evening and the chance for thunderstorms overnight through Tuesday. Any thunderstorm could bring heavy amounts of rain and severe storms are possible during this period. Make sure to check the forecast often over the next several days for updates.

Colder air to follow for Wednesday with showers still expected through Thursday with snow showers may mix in at times.

