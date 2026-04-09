WH Burkley taps Pittsburgh partner to lead downtown office following merger

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh law firm known nationally for its bankruptcy work confirmed a new partner-in-charge of its downtown office, following a merger two months ago in which its long-time leader took the helm of the combined firm.

Kit Pettit is now leading WH Burkley’s Pittsburgh office, Kirk Burkley, firmwide managing partner, told the Business Times.

It is Pittsburgh’s 34th-largest law firm, according to the List published by the Business Times on Jan. 16, 2026, ranked by the number of local attorneys, which was 22.

Burkley was elected managing partner of the firm,created through the Feb. 1, 2026 mergerof Cleveland-based Walter Haverfield and Bernstein-Burkley. He remains based in PIttsburgh. WH Burkley includes more than 70 lawyers across offices located in Cleveland, Mayfield and Columbus, Ohio; Pittsburgh; and Wheeling, West Virginia. Walter Haverfield was twice the size of Bernstein-Burkley. Following the combination, the firm said attorneys and executive staff would assume key management roles on committees, practice groups and partner-in-charge positions across offices.

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