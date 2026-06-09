Woman’s remains found in basement of Allegheny County home nearly 27 years ago identified

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — An 18-year-old female whose remains were discovered in the basement of a Wilkinsburg home nearly 27 years ago has been identified.

Known as Jane Doe since the discovery in 1999, the victim has been identified as Genelle Bradford.

Bradford was reported missing from the Wilkinsburg area on April 24, 1999. Her remains were found on June 28, 1999, by the new owner of the property after the home at 604 North Avenue had been abandoned for more than a year. Her death was ruled a homicide by ligature strangulation.

The collaboration with Othram, as part of a grant from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, enabled the identification of Bradford by building a comprehensive DNA profile and identifying potential family members.

The Allegheny County Police Department’s Homicide Unit, Wilkinsburg Police and the Allegheny County Office of the Medical Examiner have continuously worked to identify the decedent.

Othram was able to develop a detailed DNA profile, which led to the identification of potential family members. Investigators from the Medical Examiner’s Office then located a family member, and these efforts confirmed the identity of the young woman as Bradford.

Mandy Tinkey, director of Forensic Services at the Allegheny County Office of the Medical Examiner, expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the partnership.

“We are thrilled that once again this partnership has allowed us to provide answers to a family that was left in the dark for so long,” Tinkey said. “While the focus now shifts toward finding justice for Genelle, we are hopeful we can continue to provide answers for those impacted by the remaining cold cases we have shared with Othram.”

Allegheny County Police Superintendent Christopher Kearns emphasized the department’s commitment to ongoing investigations.

“This technology is a testament to why we never stop investigating open cases,” Kearns said. “We are grateful for the efforts of everyone involved and now that Genelle has been formally identified, we will continue to follow every lead available to us in the hopes of getting answers for her family.”

To date, County Police have not been able to identify a suspect in Genelle’s death. Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the County Police Tip Line at one-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

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