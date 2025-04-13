W.H. Sammis Power Plant smokestacks brought down in demolition

STRATTON, Oh. — The 450-foot stacks of the W.H. Sammis Power Plant were brought down Saturday morning.

According to NBC affiliate WTOV in Ohio, the smokestacks have been standing over the Ohio River since the 1960s but they all came to end at 8:30am.

The plant stopped operation in 2023 and was once the largest coal-powered factories.

The demolition project began in 2023 and is expected to be completed by the summer of 2026.

Crews used 425 pounds of dynamite and 303 linear charges to bring down the smokestacks and the four boilers.

After the demolition, crews had 15 minutes to clear the site so that Route 7 in Stratton could reopen.

