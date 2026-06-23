What’s next for the Penn State New Kensington campus after it closes? You can help decide

UPPER BURRELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A community visioning effort has begun to explore future opportunities for the Penn State New Kensington campus in Westmoreland County.

The initiative aims to build on the campus’s legacy while opening the door to new opportunities for the region.

Last year, Penn State Board of Trustees members voted 25 to 8 in favor of closing 7 Penn State branch campuses, including Penn State New Kensington. They say there will be a two-year “wind down” period with Penn State New Kensington closing in the spring of 2027.

The Economic Growth Connection of Westmoreland, in coordination with Penn State University, the Community Foundation of Westmoreland County and Westmoreland County, has launched an inclusive planning process. This effort represents the first step to establish a shared vision to guide future decisions about the site.

The PSU (Re)New Kensington Campus public engagement and visioning initiative will explore innovative and sustainable reuse possibilities for the campus. President James Smith and CEO of the Economic Growth Connection of Westmoreland, highlighted the campus’s long-standing community role.

“Penn State New Kensington has long played an important role in this community,” Smith said. “We’re looking forward to hearing directly from the community on priorities and ideas that can position the site for long-term impact and success.”

Public outreach will include a series of engagement opportunities, starting with pop-up meetings and a community survey. State Representative Jill Cooper (R-55) emphasized the importance of transparent and participatory processes.

“It’s important to me that this process is completed in the most transparent way possible and in a manner that values participation and engagement, so I strongly encourage every community member to take part in the discussion,” Cooper said. She also noted the resilience and creativity demonstrated by Upper Burrell and its surrounding neighborhoods, qualities that will be relied upon as the next chapter begins.

The project will take an inclusive and interactive approach. Through this process, the project team will evaluate community priorities, market realities and long-term sustainability to help guide future planning and redevelopment decisions. Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman (R-41) views the reimagining of the campus as a significant investment in the region.

“Reimagining the campus in partnership with the community is more than strategic planning — it is a deliberate investment in regional vitality, expanded economic opportunity and a shared, prosperous future,” Pittman said. He added that he looks forward to seeing the meaningful results this collaborative effort will bring to the region.

The community survey is available from June 23 through Aug. 6. Click here to view the survey. Pop-up meetings are scheduled for June 26 and July 24, from 5 to 9 p.m., at Voodoo Brewing and the Digital Foundry along Fifth Avenue between Ninth and 11th Streets.

Residents, businesses and stakeholders are strongly encouraged to attend the upcoming public engagement opportunities and participate in the survey to help shape the vision for the site. For updates and more information, visit www.egcw.org.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group