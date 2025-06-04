While responding to report of woman shot in Overbrook, police mistakenly break into wrong home

PITTSBURGH — Residents of a Pittsburgh neighborhood watched as police broke down the doors of two homes on their street Wednesday morning. Those officers were looking for a woman who they thought had been shot, but they were sent to the wrong house.

“They had all their guns drawn and their shields,” Jennifer Martin told Channel 11.

Martin told us what she could see from her home as Pittsburgh Police officers swarmed Briggs Street in Overbrook.

“It looked like a war zone out here. They had the street blocked off and sirens, and I was like ‘what’s going on’… because this just doesn’t happen here on this block,” she said.

Officers were called to the street around 8:45 a.m. for reports that a woman had been shot inside her home. But, according to police, the woman who called 911 accidentally gave them the wrong address.

When officers got to the neighborhood, they broke down the door of the wrong home — a mobile home where no one was living.

“When she called 911, she gave the address of this address up here. We later confirmed after making entry to this home, that she gave the wrong address, and we made crisis entry into the other house,” Zone 3 commander Jeff Abraham told Channel 11.

When they got into the correct home, officers found a woman, two kids, and a man. They took the man into custody, and put him in the back of a police car.

Detectives say the man had fired a gun inside the home, but no one was hit by the gunfire. So far, police have not released his name or filed any charges.

