‘Whisker Wonderland’ provides whimsical retreat for adoptable kitties and community

BELLEVUE, Pa. — A new cat lounge and adoption center is now open in Bellevue. Whisker Wonderland officially opened its doors in late January and has been a quiet, warm escape on cold winter days.

The owner, Anna Montano says she gets so much joy from being around the cats every day.

“This has been a dream of mine for a while,” Montano said. “Seeing what they look like when you get them off the street and then what they’ve turned into.”

Montano says she wanted to bridge together art, the community and kitties to raise awareness for cats in need of homes while providing a creative outlet for local artists.

“I wanted it to be a whimsical wonderland in here, because these cats came from horrible situations and I wanted them to have a wonderland,” Montano added.

Visitors can come just to pet cats, to work or study, spend time with friends, or to potentially adopt. Rates are $15/hour. Most of the kitties are adoptable. Some are still being socialized and getting familiar with being around people.

“When people walk by, they tend to see the bright colors in here and get really excited,” Montano said. I want this place to be a break from the regular world. Everyone who leaves here has a huge smile on their face and that makes me happy - and to see the cats happy, too. They’re very special.”

To see the adorable, adoptable kitties, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group