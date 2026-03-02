Why Beaver County’s momentum keeps rolling on

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Mitsubishi Electric Power Products Inc.’s $86 million switchgear plant in New Galilee and the planned expansion at the Beaver Valley Nuclear Power Station highlight the type of economic momentum that is building in Beaver County.

Those projects, as well as the existing Shell plant in Potter Township, could soon be joined by a $10 billion data center and Frontier Group of Cos. natural gas plant at the former Bruce Mansfield coal-fired power plant site in Shippingport. Speakers at the Corridors of Opportunity: Beaver County event, held Tuesday at The Fez, highlighted not only those developments, but also other community initiatives.

“We’re really lucky as we have (projects) across the entire gamut,” said Lew Villotti, president of the Beaver County Corporation for Economic Development.

The headline project in Shippingport could, in Beaver County Commissioner Jack Manning’s words, be the most exciting brownfield development under consideration in Pennsylvania with the Aligned hyperscaler data center and Frontier Group’s power plant.

