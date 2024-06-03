Local

Wiener World moves to new location downtown

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Wiener World is moving. Wiener World is moving. (WPXI/WPXI)

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — Wiener World, a downtown fixture for more than a half-century, is moving.

The eatery announced on Facebook that the business is moving from Smithfield Street to the U.S. Steel Tower on Grant Street.

Back in April, the owner told Channel 11 he was considering a move due to safety concerns.

The post does not provide a reason for the move, but says, in part, “We have worked tremendously hard to revive and keep this iconic brand alive and will now write the next chapter in a storied history.”

The shop opens Monday, according to the post, and an outdoor spot will open Tuesday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 2 people killed, 7 people hurt in Penn Hills shooting, police say
  • 1 person detained at protest at the University of Pittsburgh, Cathedral of Learning closed
  • 39 Pittsburgh Public Schools facilities will switch to remote learning on Tuesday
  • VIDEO: Healing Tree of Life mosaic mural unveiled at Frick Park
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read