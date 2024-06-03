Wiener World moves to new location downtown

PITTSBURGH — Wiener World, a downtown fixture for more than a half-century, is moving.

The eatery announced on Facebook that the business is moving from Smithfield Street to the U.S. Steel Tower on Grant Street.

Back in April, the owner told Channel 11 he was considering a move due to safety concerns.

The post does not provide a reason for the move, but says, in part, “We have worked tremendously hard to revive and keep this iconic brand alive and will now write the next chapter in a storied history.”

The shop opens Monday, according to the post, and an outdoor spot will open Tuesday.

