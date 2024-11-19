Wilkinsburg community asked to watch for suspicious man accused of breaking into home

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — Police in Wilkinsburg want the community to be on the lookout for a suspicious man seen around the 800 block of South Trenton Avenue and nearby areas early in the morning.

The man is described as being heavier set and has been seen wearing all black clothing, a full face mask and gloves.

Police say on Nov. 17 he entered a home and the homeowner woke up to him standing over top of her. He then ran from the home when she began screaming and kicking him.

Then, on Nov. 19, police say someone tried to open a home’s door in the same area of the first report.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious should contact Wilkinsburg police by calling 412-244-2930.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group