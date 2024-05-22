Wilkinsburg dog rescue provides temporary solution for people in crisis

At the Harmony Dog Rescue’s temporary home in Wilkinsburg, the yard has been converted into a short-term safe space to care for dogs whose owners are in crisis — experiencing homelessness, domestic violence, drug and alcohol abuse and sudden medical emergencies.

This is not your typical rescue.

“So, our rescue provides 40 days of temporary foster care,” said Molly McAleer.

McAleer and her fiancée, Tim Lydon, are co-founders of the new nonprofit.

The couple, who said this type of rescue is much needed, started it in December with two dogs. But that number has grown significantly.

For now, the couple is working out of their house and can take in only five dogs. They rely on foster homes that they desperately need.

We think our mission resonates with a lot of people. because everyone seems to know someone in a tough spot and just needs help for a few weeks,” said Lydon. “And everyone believes you shouldn’t lose your companion because you’re going through a tough time.”

