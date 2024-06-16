1 hurt in crash on I-70 ramp in Washington County

One person was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital after crashing Saturday in Washington County.

It happened around 2 p.m. at the Interstate 70 westbound off-ramp to East Beau Street, according to the South Strabane Fire Department.

An SUV hit the jersey barriers at a high rate of speed and overturned, trapping the driver, the department said. The driver was extricated and taken to a landing zone.

Their current condition was not known.

