1 hurt in crash on I-70 ramp in Washington County

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Crash An SUV crashed around 2 p.m. Saturday at the Interstate 70 westbound off-ramp to East Beau Street in Washington County. (South Strabane Fire Department)

One person was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital after crashing Saturday in Washington County.

It happened around 2 p.m. at the Interstate 70 westbound off-ramp to East Beau Street, according to the South Strabane Fire Department.

An SUV hit the jersey barriers at a high rate of speed and overturned, trapping the driver, the department said. The driver was extricated and taken to a landing zone.

Their current condition was not known.

