Man rescued from Laurel Caverns after breaking ankle

FARMINGTON, Pa. — A man was rescued from the Laurel Caverns on Saturday.

Members of the Allegheny Mountain Rescue Group said they were called to the tourist cave in the afternoon.

The man had broken his ankle and was unable to get out.

Rescue teams said they got to the man after an hour of descending into the cave.

Local emergency crews were able to load the man onto a stretcher.

It took rescuers three hours to get the man out of the cave which they say consisted of narrow passages. Some areas in the cave were so steep that a rope was needed to lift the man.

The rescue involved help from multiple local departments including Allegheny Mountain Rescue Group, Eastern Region National Cave Rescue Commission, Mountaineer Area Rescue Group, Hopwood Volunteer Fire Dept, Fairchance Volunteer Fire Dept, Ohiopyle-Stewart Volunteer Fire Company and Fayette County EMS.

Members of the Allegheny Mountain Rescue Group said their time in the cave was part of a busy day, which began with a search for a teen boy who was later found at North Park and then ended with another search for a teen girl in North Huntingdon. That girl was also found safe.

