Wilkinsburg-Penn Joint Water Authority launches customer assistance grant program

A local water company has started a customer assistance program.

Wilkinsburg-Penn Joint Water Authority partnered with Dollar Energy Fund to launch an initiative that provides financial relief to low-income customers struggling to pay their water bills.

“We recognize that some of our customers are facing economic challenges, and it is important to us that they continue to have access to clean, safe water,” said Denny Simon, board chairman of WPJWA. “By partnering with Dollar Energy Fund, we are expanding our efforts to provide meaningful support to those who need it most.”

The program provides eligible customers with grants that will help them maintain water service during financial hardship. To qualify, customers must meet certain income guidelines and provide documentation of financial need.

Click here for more information on the program or to apply.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group