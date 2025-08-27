Wilkinsburg residents asking borough for more transparency after Duquesne Light cut down trees

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — Residents of Wilkinsburg are rallying to save trees after Duquesne Light cut some of them down unexpectedly, citing safety concerns.

The community gathered on Tuesday night for a meeting to discuss the issue, following outrage over the tree removal on East End Avenue. Duquesne Light had initially stated it would only trim the trees, but ended up cutting them down entirely.

“We want to have more protection for residents because right now there is no transparency on the criteria on why trees are being cut down,” said Jacquet Kehm, a Wilkinsburg resident.

The tree-cutting incident has prompted residents to ask the borough to develop a tree management system to prevent future occurrences. The community’s pushback led Duquesne Light to pause further tree removal.

Members of the community plan to present a petition to the borough board next week, seeking more transparency and protection regarding tree management.

