WIND ADVISORY: Gusts could reach over 50 mph Friday

PITTSBURGH — It’s clear, calm, and cold this morning with temperatures area-wide in the 20s! The leading edge of the next system will bring more clouds in the hours ahead, along with some snow showers, mainly north of Pittsburgh.

Highs jump into the 50s later with wind gusts really picking up as a strong mid-level jet moves over the area. Frequent wind gusts over 40mph are expected after 1 p.m. and could reach as high as 50 or even 55mph at times. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire area.

It will remain windy tonight, but wind gusts will become more tame after midnight as high pressure starts to build.

Overall, the weekend will be pleasant with slightly cooler air on Saturday and a quick jump in the numbers on Sunday ahead of the next cold front. A big cool down is expected as we head into next Monday night and Tuesday.

