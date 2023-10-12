Winning $100K Powerball lottery ticket sold in Allegheny County

PENNSYLVANIA — Check your tickets! Two winning Powerball tickets worth $2.1 million were sold in Pennsylvania, and one of the winners was in Allegheny County.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, a ticket worth $100,000 was sold to someone in Allegheny County who purchased the ticket online.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn (22-24-40-52-64) and the Powerball (10).

The second ticket, worth $2 million, was sold in Bucks County and matched all five numbers but not the Powerball.

A ticket in California matched all five numbers drawn and the Powerball for the $1.76 billion jackpot, according to the Powerball’s website. The cash value is $774.1 million.

A total of ten people will be walking away from this Powerball drawing with winnings totaling $1 million or more, according to the Powerball’s website.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group