Winter Olympics tourism creates minimal impact for small businesses in Milan

MILAN — Nothing tastes better than a warm pastry in the midst of the chilly Winter Olympics. Although the Olympics generate a lot of revenue for host countries through tourism, sponsorships, broadcasting and licensing, this economic growth often fails to reach small, family-owned businesses.

For Ticozzi, an Italian pastry shop, the Olympic surplus of tourists is just another ordinary business day.

Tucked in a side street of Milan, away from the buzz of the main streets and the Olympic attractions, sits the small pastry shop. Originally founded in the late 1940s, Ticozzi has generations of family recipes ranging from all things savory to soft and fluffy sweet treats.

Clara, the granddaughter of the founders, carries on her grandparents’ legacy with her son. So far during the Milan Cortina Olympic Games, business has been steady, but not nearly as much of an increase as one would expect from the international event.

“We don’t see that many tourists, but we were looking forward to the Olympics,” Clara said.

Her statement highlights the difference between the country’s purported large economic boost and the reality that locally owned businesses face. The Olympics bring in people from all around the world, yet the revenue increase people hear about typically stays within the range of the Olympic venues and other Olympic “hot spots.” So, as a result, locally owned businesses don’t see much of an increase in sales and exposure.

“We thought it was much more,” Clara said.

Though she knows that it’s still early in the Olympic season, and she’s hopeful that as time goes on, and more people come to visit Milan, business at Ticozzi will increase.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group